OSA Token Price Down 11.5% This Week (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. OSA Token has a total market cap of $188,434.70 and $5,332.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OSA Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.34 or 0.00647654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023516 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

Buying and Selling OSA Token

