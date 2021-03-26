Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 6.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 15,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,366,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 71,666 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,794,974.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 over the last three months.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.