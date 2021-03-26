OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of OSI Systems worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $18,008,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.