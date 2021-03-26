Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Holdings Raised by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.