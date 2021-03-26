Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.63% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 221,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $239.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

