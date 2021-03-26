OST (OST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $26.39 million and $2.56 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023343 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

