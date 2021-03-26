Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NYSE OVV opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

