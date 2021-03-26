Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on OVV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.06.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.60%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

