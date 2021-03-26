OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $15.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074383 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

