Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.