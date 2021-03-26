B. Riley Increases Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $94.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $84.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on OXM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,264. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

