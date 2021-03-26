Oxygen Market Cap Hits $135.77 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Oxygen has a market cap of $135.77 million and $3.22 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00005023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.