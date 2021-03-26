P. Michael Miller Sells 60,312 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25.

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 198,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Vera Bradley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

