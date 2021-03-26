P Sts Spv Gp I LLC Purchases Shares of 4,352,523 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

P Sts Spv Gp I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,352,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,502,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 100.0% of P Sts Spv Gp I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. P Sts Spv Gp I LLC owned about 0.25% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $284,091,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $175,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. 1,669,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,767,797. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

