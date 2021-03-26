PAC Global Trading Up 27.9% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $209.71 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,261,918,504 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

