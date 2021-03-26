Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 549,192 shares.The stock last traded at $14.94 and had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

