PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.15% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,829 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,271 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,562,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. 14,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

