Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $575.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

