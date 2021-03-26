Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,606,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,550,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,068,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.