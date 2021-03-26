Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 447.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,666,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.85. 16,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,591. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

