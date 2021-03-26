Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,311 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. 37,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,475. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,413.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

