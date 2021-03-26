Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. 11,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,584. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $128.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.04.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

