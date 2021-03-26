Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 366.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.10 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.