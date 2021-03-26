Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.84 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 447.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 437,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.