Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 366.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

