Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.46 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

