Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $79,740,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in XPeng by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $32.93. 151,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,531,035. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

