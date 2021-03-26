Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of PLMR opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $1,303,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $42,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,700 shares of company stock worth $8,891,612 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

