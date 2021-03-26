PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 42.9% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $693.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $14.32 or 0.00026594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00213234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.18 or 0.00813727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00077045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 233,821,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,458,934 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

