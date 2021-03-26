PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Up 29,900.0% in March

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 29,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVJTY remained flat at $$17.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. PAO Severstal has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two divisions, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

