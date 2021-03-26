Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post sales of $469.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.60 million to $481.88 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $409.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Shares of PZZA opened at $87.40 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.25, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.