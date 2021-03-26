Paparazzi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,483.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $12,586.69 and $1,483.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00205909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00809748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00076663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026781 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

