Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Par Pacific accounts for approximately 8.3% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.93% of Par Pacific worth $37,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $754.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

