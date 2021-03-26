Parachute Market Cap Reaches $13.78 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $219,566.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,327,660 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

