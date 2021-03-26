ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Hits $176,226.59

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $176,226.59 and approximately $42,316.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00331826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

