Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,652 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $50,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,938. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.80 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

