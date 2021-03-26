Parker-Hannifin (PH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – Parker-Hannifin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin is poised to benefit from improving product demand, its unique Win Strategy and cost-control measures. Also, synergistic gains from acquired assets are expected to strengthen its performance. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 0.7-2.7% versus a 2-5% decline mentioned earlier. Also, adjusted earnings are expected to be $13.65-$14.15 per share, up from the previously stated $11.70-$12.30. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for fiscal 2021 and 2022. However, the company anticipates sales from the Aerospace Systems business for fiscal 2021 to decline 12.3-14.3% year over year. Also, realignment expenses are predicted to hurt earnings in the year. In the past three months, Parker-Hannifin’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

3/16/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $305.00 to $340.00.

3/16/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $340.00.

2/22/2021 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $331.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $343.00.

2/3/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $290.00.

PH opened at $314.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $321.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

