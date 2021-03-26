ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $428.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,419.03 or 0.99726063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00075396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003867 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

