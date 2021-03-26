Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parsifal Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.5% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 19.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.50. 162,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.45 and its 200 day moving average is $514.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.73 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

