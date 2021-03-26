Particl Market Capitalization Reaches $9.00 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $20,721.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022496 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,783,696 coins and its circulating supply is 9,746,147 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

