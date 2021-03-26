Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Passage Bio worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Passage Bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

PASG stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

