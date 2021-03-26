Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $81.20 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,777 shares of company stock worth $17,032,322. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 873.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

