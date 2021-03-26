Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $5,827.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00651028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023477 BTC.

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

