Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 513 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $19,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Milton Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 706 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $32,779.58.

On Thursday, March 11th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 508 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $23,759.16.

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $203,400.00.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

