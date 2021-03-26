Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Cap of $789.41 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $789.41 million and approximately $74.35 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 787,633,117 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.