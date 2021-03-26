Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,401 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 0.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $42,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 128.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

