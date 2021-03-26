PayPie (PPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $5,101.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.