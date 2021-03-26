PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Shares of PaySign stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.29. 10,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

