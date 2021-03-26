PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.82. Approximately 9,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,184,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $22,731,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.