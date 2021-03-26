PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $16.64 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $618.09 million, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

